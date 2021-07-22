Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

