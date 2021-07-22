Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $780,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

