Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $928,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

