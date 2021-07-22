Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

