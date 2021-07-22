Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $164,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,945 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 177,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

