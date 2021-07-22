Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

