Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

