Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

