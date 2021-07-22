Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

