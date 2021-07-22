Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.93

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 287494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Oracle by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 296,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

