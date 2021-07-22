Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 27th (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.