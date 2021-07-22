Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.54. Oscar Health shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

