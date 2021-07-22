Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,720,000 after buying an additional 202,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

