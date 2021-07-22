Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $37.25 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $140,289.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,856,374 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

