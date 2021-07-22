Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Down to $38.40

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $37.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 79 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

