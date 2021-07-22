PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.