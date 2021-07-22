Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.00. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$49.88 million and a PE ratio of -38.46.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at C$216,000. In the last three months, insiders purchased 323,500 shares of company stock worth $309,861.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.