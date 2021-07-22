Pancake Bunny Price Tops $14.76 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.76 or 0.00045731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

