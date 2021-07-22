Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Achieves $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

