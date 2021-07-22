PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

PAVM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of PAVM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

