PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,183 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

