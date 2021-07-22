PDT Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

HTLF stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.