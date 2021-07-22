PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,027 Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.