PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESLT stock opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.18. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

