PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

