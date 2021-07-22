PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Capitalization of $525,740.49

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $525,740.49 and $10,811.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00106649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.74 or 0.99814453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

