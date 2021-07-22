pEOS Price Down 22% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 22% against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2,569.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

