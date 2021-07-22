PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) SVP Marie T. Gallagher Sells 7,409 Shares of Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

