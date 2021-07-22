Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $258.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.24. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

