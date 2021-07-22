Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 1,419.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.90.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

