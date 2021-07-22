Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $567.13 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.60 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 756.17, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

