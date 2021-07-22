Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

