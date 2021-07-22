Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $12,092,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 201.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $3,747,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

SONO opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

