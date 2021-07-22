PFM Health Sciences LP Has $54.06 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,301 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,253. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.95. The company has a market capitalization of $391.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.