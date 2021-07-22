PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $21.50 Million in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.61% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

Shares of KRTX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.48. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,981. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

