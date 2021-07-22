PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $82.78 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,718,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,782,000. Myriad Genetics makes up about 2.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 3.53% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,882. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

