PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New $9.65 Million Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $92.83. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.47. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.81 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

