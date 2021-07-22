PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 227,345 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227,345 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 31,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,328. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

