Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,297 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,449. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

NYSE PHR opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

