Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

