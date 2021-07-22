Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

BSRR stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

