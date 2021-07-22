Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

State Street stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.