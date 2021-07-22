PIXEL Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $10.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.90 or 0.01370268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00386979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003530 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.