Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ strong presence in the Permian Basin, cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support operations over the long term. The firm’s systematic investment, and focus on expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions as well as developing new projects are also expected to boost operations. It continues to expand operations through joint ventures. However, the firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. In order to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees, its operating expenses can increase. Excess pipeline capacity in some of the major production regions might lower the demand for midstream services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months”

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

