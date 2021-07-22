PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

