Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,315. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

