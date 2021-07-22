Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.
NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,315. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
