PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $354,953.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00829955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

