Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,843,773 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 404.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

