Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $38.63 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 151,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,633,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.