Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,582,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Chimerix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

